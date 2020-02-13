Charles Vaughn

Charles M. Vaughn, a resident of Tupelo, MS, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 94 years old. Charles was born November 24, 1925, in Belden, MS. He was the son of Olen Vaughn and Mary White. Charles served in the Army 1946-1947 with a Corations Army Medal (Japan). He also was a S.S. with M-1 rifle/gunner. After leaving the military on December 18, 1949, he united in marriage to Mae Ola Edwards between the two of them ten (10) children were born. He moved his family to Michigan for a better life where he retired in 1991 from Pontiac Motor Division of the General Motors Corporation. Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 @ 12 pm at Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, 254 Revival Road, Belden, MS. Family hour 11am-12pm. Interment will follow immediately at Palmetto C.M.E. Church, 172 Road 752, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1-7 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."

