Cindy Gann Vaughn, 62, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born August 2, 1957 to the union of Robert Gann and Robbie Belk Gann, in Tupelo where she had lived her entire life. Cindy was a 1975 graduate of Shannon High School. Cindy worked as a CNA at North MS Medical Center for many years and Stanley Door before becoming disabled. Her hobbies included the Ladies Home League, and watching television. She loved traveling, especially to the beach and was an avid MSU fan. She was a great advocate for the Salvation Army. Cindy loved her family and will be sorely missed by those who loved and knew her. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Major Roy Morton and Major Whitney Morton officiating. A private family burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 11:30 AM to service time only. Survivors include her son, Chad Thames and his husband, Mike Thames of Richland; daughter, Megan Vaughn of Tupelo; siblings, Robert Gann (Martha Jo) and Steve Gann (Margaret), all of Tupelo, Perry Gann (Faye) of Carolina Community, Phil Gann (Debbie) of Plantersville, and Sherry Gann Perkins (Mike) of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews; her dog Scooter. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
84°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 3, 2019 @ 6:22 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.