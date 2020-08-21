Eva Estelle Vaughn, 84, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 26, 1936, to Y.L. and Emma Livingston. She was a seamstress and nursing assistant. She was a member of Gaston Baptist Church. She enjoyed her church, gospel music, vacationing, volunteering, taking care of others and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Matt Brown officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Gary (Laura) Vaughn; two daughters, Reta Vaughn and Freda Vaughn; four brothers, Charles Livingston, Leroy (Brenda) Livingston, Jerry (Betty Livingston and Scotty Livingston; one sister, Sherry Jackson; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other family members and special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Vaughn; one son, Keith Vaughn; one daughter, Mickey Trena; her parents; one brother, Gordon Livingston; four sisters, Lavern Smith, Willodean Gargus, Mildred Livingston and Carolyn Livingston; Pallbearers are Blake Vaughn, Kyle Downs, Aubry Bugg, Trinity Foster, Dakota Hatfield, Brayden Hatfield, Michael Raines and Ricky Gargus. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
