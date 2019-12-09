Martha L. Vaughn 66 passed away Saturday December 7th, 2019 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born December 6, 1953 in Lee County to William D. Vaughn and Mary Daphne (Harrington) Vaughn. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area but for the past four years at the Aberdeen Care Center in Aberdeen, MS. She was a graduate of Nettleton High School and she was a Baptist. There will be no funeral service. She is survived by one brother William Vaughn of Aberdeen. Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton, MS is charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.