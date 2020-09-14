Mary Sue Vaughn, 92, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was a former employee for Hunter Douglas, Reeds Mfg, Papa V's in Verona and the school lunchroom in Verona. She was a Baptist. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial was in Lee Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Vaughn Baggett of Tupelo; (3) grandchildren, Brittany VonKingkeo (Albert) of Guntown; Andrea Hankins (Shayne Hardy) of Tupelo and Andy Hankins (Kelsie) of Skyline; (6) great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jun, Bentley, Wylie, Jaxson and Kylie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Flora Grissom Crenshaw; husband, Bob Vaughn and a daughter, Cynthia Hankins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
