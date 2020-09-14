Mary Sue Vaughn

Mary Sue Vaughn, 92, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was a former employee for Hunter Douglas, Reeds Mfg, Papa V's in Verona and the school lunchroom in Verona. She was a Baptist. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial was in Lee Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Vaughn Baggett of Tupelo; (3) grandchildren, Brittany VonKingkeo (Albert) of Guntown; Andrea Hankins (Shayne Hardy) of Tupelo and Andy Hankins (Kelsie) of Skyline; (6) great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jun, Bentley, Wylie, Jaxson and Kylie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Flora Grissom Crenshaw; husband, Bob Vaughn and a daughter, Cynthia Hankins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.