On July 17, 1955, in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, a baby girl was born to Mr. J.C. Golden and Mrs. Annie Pearl Golden. This beautiful girl was named Maudie Bell Golden Vaughn. At an early age, Maudie had faith and hope in Christ as her Lord and personal savior. She became a member at Piney Grove Baptist Church and later on, joined Cherry Creek MB Church, where she remained a faithful member until her health failed. She loved to work. She worked at Westown Café as kitchen manager for 33 years and later, at Sunshine Rest Home for 10 years, until her health failed. Once she got stronger, she started work at Montgomery on Main, until she was hospitalized. She loved to work, cook, laugh, and have fun. She lived her best life. Her famous saying was "I'm wonderful," no matter how she felt. Maudie was united in Holy Matrimony to Robert Lee Vaughn, Sr., and to this union, three children were born: Pamela Jo Golden, Felisha Lea Pegues and Robert Lee Vaughn, Jr. She departed this life on November 17, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her father J.C. Golden, her mother Annie Pearl Golden, her brother Lee Willie Golden, and her sister Nancy Jo Golden. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: three children, Pamela Jo Golden of Memphis, TN, and Felisha (Travis) Lea Pegues and Robert Lee Vaughn, Jr. (Jasmin), both of Pontotoc, MS; three sisters, Annie Cherry of Pontotoc, MS, Jacqualine Pruitt of Oxford, MS, and India Murray of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers, Jimmie Golden of New Albany, MS, and Mirron Pruitt of Pontotoc, MS; a very special friend, Larry Chandler; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings are required. Service will be Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Cherry Creek MB Church in Ecru, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
