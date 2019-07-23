HOLLY SPRINGS -- Willie C Vaughn, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Holly Springs Health And Rehab in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday July 25, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Adolphus Chapel CME Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 24, 2019 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Adolphus Church Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in Charge of Service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.