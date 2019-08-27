PONTOTOC -- Sergio Vega Garcia, 44, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12PM at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc.

