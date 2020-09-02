Peggy Joyce Vernon, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born in Winona, MS, on September 19, 1938. She and her husband owned and operated Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and GG. She loved decorating and making floral arrangements. A time of visitation with family and friends will start at 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020, and run until 2:00 PM. A private family service will be at 2:00 PM, September 4, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Reed officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, James Vernon; son James Michael Vernon (Dawn) of Booneville; grandsons, Keegan Vernon and Camden Vernon; sisters, Janet Duncan Tallon (Billy) of Grenada, MS, and Cynthia McGonagill (Bobby Joe) of Amory, MS. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Cujette Pearson, stepfather, Arbie Duell Pearson, and her father, William Austin Mitchell. Pallbearers will be Bill Cole, Bob Arnold, Josh Tolar, Keith Bullard, and Keith Stevens. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.