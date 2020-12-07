Joe C. Vess, 83, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Hamilton, Alabama. He was born October 7, 1937 in Mantachie, the son of Henry and Mary Williams Vess. Joe worked for 26 years as a member of the street department for the city of Baldwyn. He enjoyed tinkering on anything mechanical such as automobiles and lawn mowers. He was devoted to his family and cherished the time they spent together. Joe leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Reba Vess of Baldwyn; three step-daughters, Susan Harper (John) of Baldwyn, Alice Randall (Eddie) of Tupelo, and Brandy Matthews of Arkansas; ten grandchildren, Tucker, Brock, Kaylie, Graysen, Caysen, Lyndie, Zachery, Grady, Kelsey, and Caleb; special nephew, Buddy Watts (Chelsea) of Mantachie; seven sisters, Lucy Durham of Baldwyn, Jan Miller of Salem, Wisc., Glenda Turner of Yorktown, Va., Linda Johnson of Baldwyn, Rachel Wilson of Troup, Texas, Gail Autrey of West Monroe, La., and Katie Hall of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Levis and Henry Vess; and three sisters, Myra Nell Mayo, Della Morton, and Mary Ann Johnson. A celebration of Joe's life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. William Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
