Evelyn M. Vest passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Griffis Green House of Traceway after a long illness. She was 96 years of age. Evelyn was born august 17, 1926 in the Palmetto Community to Willie Alexander McDonald and Sara Bessie Crosby McDonald. She grew up in Okolona and Verona and was the Salutatorian of Verona High School. Along with her husband, Glen, Evelyn was self employed as a book binder of courthouse records, traveling all over Mississippi as well as many surrounding states. Evelyn was kind and gracious to everyone she met. She leaves behind her daughter, Diane Sudduth of Tupelo; two grandsons, Tim Sudduth and his wife, Christi, and Donald Sudduth and his wife, Rebecca, all of Tupelo; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Glen Vest; a grandson, Mickey Sudduth; two brothers, Harold and Ed; and a sister, Sue. Services celebrating Evelyn's life were 3 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Burt Harper officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to service time Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial was at Lee Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

