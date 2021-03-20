Joyce Faye Garrison Vick, 83, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on November 7, 1938 to Ross and Leona Ashley Garrison. Prior to her retirement she worked in the garment industry as a seamstress and she was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed singing, sewing, cooking, and fishing. A woman who loved the Lord, she was a faithful member for Red Bay Holy Church of Christ. Survivors include her husband, Z.L. Vick of Golden; 4 sons, Ricky Vick (Sandra), Nicky Vick, Allen Vick (Sonya), and Greg Vick (Sue); 4 daughters, Barbara Hopkins (Bobby), Charlotte Smith (Mark), Jennifer Stokes (Chris), and Linda Ewing (Rocky); one sister, Eloise Pendergraph; 22 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 17 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Charles and Carlton Garrison; and a great granddaughter, Kimberly Vick. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM on March 21, 2021 at the Red Bay Holy Church of Christ with Bro. Wayne Bumgart, Bro. Roger Aldridge and Bro. Todd Kemp officiating. Burial will follow in Berry Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Pendergraph, James Allen Vick, Kealan Kelton, Chad Hopkins, Austin Ewing and Conroy Johnson. Visitation will be on Saturday evening at the church from 5-8 and will continue on Sunday until the service time. Condolences can be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
