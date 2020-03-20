WALNUT, MS -- Pamela Jean Vick, 65, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Sunday March 22, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday March 21, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gentry Chapel Cemetery Middleton, TN.

