Robert Glenn Vick, Sr. passed away at the age of 82 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS on January 15, 2022. He was born March 24, 1939 to Nathan Orlan and Louise Jobe Vick in Dumas, MS. Robert was an Army Veteran and he worked in Timber Procurement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was a member of the Peoples Baptist Church. A memorial will be held at a later date. Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years: Jean Jackson Vick of Ripley, MS; his two sons: Robert Vick, Jr. (Alesha) of Booneville, MS, Eric Vick (Ginger) of Ripley, MS; two brothers: Ricky Vick, Nicky Vick; three sisters: Mary Lou Rakestraw, Carolyn Kent, Charollette Vick; four grandchildren: Tyler Vick (Cassie), Alissa Vick, Ashton Vick and Noah Vick; two great-grandchildren: Ayden Vick, Josie Vick. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: William Earl Vick, Duane Vick, Ronny Joe Vick. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.