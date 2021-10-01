Z.L. "Jaybird" Vick, 82, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home. He was born on February 5, 1939 in Red Bay, Alabama to Richard Hobson Pearson and Rose West Vick. Known as Jaybird on the C.B., he was an over-the-road trucker for nearly sixty years before retiring. Jaybird was also a farmer and loved to grow a garden, ride his tractor, fish, or just pass the time whittling. He was married to the former Joyce Fay Garrison for 64 years before her death earlier this year. He was a member of the Fairview Holy Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Fairview Holy Church of Christ with Bro. Roger Aldridge, Bro. Todd Kemp, and Sis. Tammy Pendergraph officiating. Burial will be in the Bay Berry Cemetery near Vina. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by 4 sons, Ricky Vick (Sandra); Nicky Vick, Allen Vick (Sonya), and Greg Vick (Sue); 4 daughters, Barbara Hopkins (Bobby), Charlotte Smith (Mark), Jennifer Stokes (Chris), and Linda Ewing (Rocky); one brother, Edward O'Neal "Bo" Vick; three sisters, Wilma Lou, Emma Lee, and Evelyn; 22 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Vick; 6 sisters, Bessie Young, Dessy Dees, Azalee Massey, Jessie Cleveland, Pearline Garrison, and Grace Fortner; and one great granddaughter, Kimberly Gail Vick. Pallbearers will be Brant Stokes, Eli Smith, Philip Vick, Stevie Vick, Ashley Johnson, and James Allen Vick. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
