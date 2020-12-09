Adam Vickery, 45, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home. He was born May 30, 1975 to Dennis Aldrich and Connie Wicker Vickery in Idaho. He enjoyed doing carpentry work, fishing, skiing, hiking, camping and being outdoors. He was veteran of the US Marine Corp where he proudly served his country in many campaigns. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Susan Vickery, son; Jacob Vickery, 2 daughters; Samantha Vickery and Addison Vickery, all of Pontotoc, his parents; Dennis Aldrich of ID, and Connie Vickery of UT, step father; Dennis (Jody) Vickery of UT, sisters; Sarah Vickery, Bridgette Aldrich, and Brittney Aldrich, and 1 brother; Jason (Eli) Vickery of ID. He was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Vickery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
