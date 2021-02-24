Cathy Thorn Vickery, 70, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at her residence in Hackleburg, AL. Services will be on Thursday, February 25, 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Hodges, AL. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 25, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Hodges, AL. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hodges, AL.

