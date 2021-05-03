Pauline Bates Vinson passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee after a lengthy illness. She lived with her family in Jackson for the past eight years. Ms. Polly was born October 12, 1924 to the late Ruby Bates Sparks and Charlie Bates in Tupelo, Mississippi. She spent her childhood in Tupelo and relocated to West Memphis, Arkansas when she married Harold (Vince) Vinson in 1967. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1997. Polly had a long working career with Farber Brothers in Memphis from 1952-1986, where she worked in supervision. Because she enjoyed working, she decided to join Tops BBQ, in Memphis where she was employed for the next 13 years. She loved spending her time gardening and caring for her pets. Vince and Polly enjoyed their leisure time fishing, boating, and relaxing at Horseshoe Lake in eastern Arkansas. Graveside services for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, Mississippi. Funeral arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, Tennessee.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.