Merle Voithoffer, 82, formerly of Baldwyn, passed away on October 17, 2019 at the Kent Hospice Facility in Chestertown, Maryland. Merle had to have his parents sign for him when he made the decision to serve his country at the age of 17. He was a dedicated Chief Petty Officer, Training Deviceman and Navy Aviation Simulator Instructor. He was a Methodist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Ladell Voithoffer Grandsaert (Jack); sons, Barry Voithoffer (Donna) and Brandon Voithoffer (Shelly); grandchildren, Thomas, Nicholas, Christian, Patrick, Rebecca-Grace, Leah, Savannah, Madison and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Kellen, Hannah and Owen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Voithoffer. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
