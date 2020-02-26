Debbie Parker Voyles, 60, died unexpectedly at her sister's home in the Bissell Community on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Debbie was born in Itawamba County on May 9, 1959 to the late Kelvis Parker and Flunoia Warren Bobo. She lived her entire life in Fulton, Mooreville, and Bissell. A Baptist by faith, Debbie worked at area garment plants most of her life with her last employment before becoming disabled being 5-G's Manufacturing in Verona. A loving soul, Debbie revered her three daughters and "Mamaw Debbie" adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, which were her world!! She spent virtually every weekend with her siblings. Debbie loved the outdoors, especially working in her flowers, playing dominoes, dancing, and music. A service celebrating her life will be at Noon Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Ball officiating. A committal service will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery between Mantachie and Peppertown in Itawamba Co. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM today (Thursday) and from 11 AM-service time on Friday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include her three daughters, Maria Flores (Chris) of Pontotoc, Jennifer Zepernick (Robert), and Shae Sheffield (Jerel Scott), all of the Bissell area; the father of her children, Ricky Sheffield of Fulton, MS; 9 grandchildren, Brianna Zepernick, Corey Zepernick, Breanna Bray (Austin), Harmony Flores, Madison Flores (Dylan Richey), Taylor Cox, Kylie Zepernick, Libby Zepernick, and Cameron Scott; 3 great-grands, Waylon, Rylan, and Max; her siblings, Shelia Burleson (Mike) of Bissell, and Pam Williams (Steve) of Pontotoc, Kenny Parker (Kay) of Tupelo, and Scotty Parker of Fulton; and her special lifelong friend, Joyce Grimes of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Christi Sheffield Orick, and Misty Sheffield, her son-in-law, Greg Orick, a sister, and 2 brothers. Pallbearers will be Dylan Richey, Austin Bray, Nickey Dickens, Jr., Bradley Dickens, Justin Sartain, Hunter Burleson, and Cody Burleson. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at Noon Friday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived.
