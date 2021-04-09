Dessie Mae Voyles, 93, of Bartlett, TN passed on Wednesday, April 07, 2021, in Ft Walton Beach, FL. She was born November 16, 1927 to Hayes and Hester Proctor in Walnut, MS. She was married to William Troy Voyles for 60 years, until his passing. She is survived by three sons and one daughter, David Voyles(Robbin) of Nashville, TN, Donald Voyles(Lauren) of Cumming, GA, Paul Voyles of Ft Walton Beach, FL, and Janie Voyles Chunn(David) of Bartlett, TN. She has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM and Services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Interment will follow in New Salem Cemetery, Walnut, MS at 3:30 PM. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Voyles family at ripleyfuneralhome@yahoo.com
