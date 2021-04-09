Dessie Procter Voyles, 93, passed away Wednesday, April 07, 2021, at Ft. Walton Rehabilitation Center in Ft. Walton Beach Florida. Services will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at In The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 1 to 2 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.

