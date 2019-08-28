Houston-Jeremy Allen Voyles, 33, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 06, 1986 in Tupelo, MS to Billy Dean Voyles and Anita Carol Gillespie Voyles of Houston. He was a member of the Chickasaw County Sheriff''s Department, a DARE instructor, a Mason, a Deacon and member of Parkway Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his parents, Billy Dean Voyles and Anita Carol Gillespie Voyles of Houston; his wife, Audrey Claire Uhiren Voyles of Houston; two daughters, Arrington Claire Voyles and Lola James Voyles of Houston; two brothers, Corey Voyles (Terri Lynn) of Madison, Tyler Voyles of TN; one sister, Chastity Mincy (Elliot) of Mantee; In-laws, Tony and Deanna Uhiren of Houston; one brother-in-law, Ben Uhiren (Carlye) of Tupelo; six nieces and nephews, Lauren Mincy, Lucus Mincy, Collins and Maddyn Voyles, Paslay Bell and Rhone Uhiren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Johnie Gillespie and Jessie and Louise Voyles; a cousin, Brian Payne; a nephew, Rush Voyles; and a uncle, Tracy Voyles. Pallbearers will be James Meyers, Keith Roberson, Michael Fowler, Curt Meyers, Bradley Allen, Ben Uhiren, Charles Porter, Zane Thomas and John Ellison. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department, Houston Police Department, North MS Narcotics, David and Charles Voyles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Chickasaw County Sheriff's Dept. DARE Fund. Or to Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. Burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
