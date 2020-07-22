UNION COUNTY -- Kenneth Ray Voyles, 63, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Private Family Graveside Srvice will be at 11 AM Friday at Glenfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Private Family Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersectin of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.