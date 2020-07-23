Kenneth Ray Voyles, resident of the North Haven Community, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Tupelo, MS due to complications from the Coronavirus. He was 63. A Graveside Service will be at 11 AM Friday, July 24 in Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. James Smith officiating. The family asks that all attendees please wear masks and practice all suggested social distancing measures. Kenneth was born April 8, 1957 in Pontotoc, MS. Though he took great pride in the fact that he was a lifelong resident of Mississippi, Kenneth traveled extensively across the United States for nearly 40 years as a commercial truck driver. For Kenneth, trucking was far greater than a simple career. It was solemn endeavor that required perseverance, professionalism, and integrity. The millions of miles he safely put behind him stand as a testament of his dedication to providing for both the family and the country he loved. In 1985, Kenneth met the literal answer to his fervent prayers, the woman that would forever change his life for the better, Janet Lynn Stevens. They were wed in April of 1986 and would go on to raise their four children together. Kenneth was a devoted member of his church family at Victory Life Center in New Albany, MS where he spent many years utilizing his talents in the ministry as a singer. Kenneth possessed an unwavering devotion to his faith, an unending love for his family, and an unapologetic patriotism for his country. He was a man of integrity. He was a genuine soul that never failed to ensure that those he loved knew just how much he loved them. He is survived by his soul mate and loving wife of 34 years, Janet Lynn Voyles; his mother Doris Voyles of Pontotoc; his daughter Jennifer Hamlin (John) of New Albany; his son Jason Lee Voyles (Lori) of Raymond; his son Tyler Ray Voyles (Shannon) of New Albany; his son Justin Charles Speck (Leann) of Myrtle, 13 grandchildren; his sister Lisa Lyons of Pontotoc; his brother Kevin Voyles (Kim) of Pontotoc; and a multitude of other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Voyles, and his sister, Theresa Fooshee. The family requests that memorials be directed to Victory Church, 116 N. Denton Rd., New Albany, MS, 38652 The staff of New Albany Funeral Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Voyles family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.