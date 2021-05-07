Lee Carlton Voyles was born December 16, 1929 to Lenzie A. Voyles and Willie Viola Ferrell Voyles in Brownfield, MS. He was married to Cheryl Decker Voyles. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He retired with 22 1/2 years of service to his country. He was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church. Mr. Voyles is survived by his wife: Cheryl Decker Voyles of Walnut, MS; three sons: Walter L. Voyles of West Memphis, AR, James Albert Voyles of Quincey, MI, Victor L. Voyles of Hernando, MS; four daughters: Johnnie D. Voyles of West Memphis, AR, Sandra L. Voyles of Walnut, MS, Victoria Voyles Edwards (Justin) of Hernando, MS, Valerie E. Voyles Knight (Nicholos) of Horn Lake, MS; one brother: Lenzie F. Voyles (Jane) of Tiplersville, MS; eighteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: J.D. Voyles; two sisters: Evelyn Collins, Mary Nell Brown, Maxine Melter. The service was held May 8, 2021 at the Harmony Baptist Church. Interment will be at Harmony Cemetery. Bro. Stacy McKee will officiate, David Philips will give the eulogy and Bro. Randy Buse will read the obituary. The pallbearers will be: Christopher Voyles, Peyton Voyles, Lucas Knight, Robert Prestridge, Trip Carter, Donnie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be: Daniel Voyles, Joshua Knight, Blake Caldwell. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.