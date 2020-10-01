Linda Voyles, 87 years, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her four children and all her grandchildren in the hours before her home going. Linda Voyles was a true woman of faith and lived that love for Christ. She was always tending to the needs of others and never turned away anyone. Her love and prayers blanketed her family like a huge hand stitched quilt. Her love was shown to all that she came in contact with daily. If you ever had the privilege of being in her home, you know that you would not leave hungry. If you did, it was by your choice because biscuits and cakes or pecan pies were a staple that were available with the short walk to the kitchen. Linda Joyce Andrews Voyles was born November 4, 1932, to Jessie Sylvester and Tennie Tucker Andrews. She had worked at Wilton Casting and Action Manufacturing for many years. Linda was a member of In Good Faith Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020, with Rev. Kevin Merritt and Rev. Ronnie Sutton officiating; burial will follow in the Voyles Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, the family request that social distancing and face mask requirements be observed. She is survived by her children, Charlotte Voyles Jenkins and Jan Voyles Cayson (Joe), Donald Ray Voyles (Ruby) and Robert Voyles (Jill) and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Allen Voyles. They walked through life hand and hand for 67 years. Her sister, Flossie Vaughn, two brothers, James Lowell Andrews and Jessie Sylvester Andrews, Jr., her son-in-law, Travis Jenkins and a granddaughter-in-law, Jodi Lynn Jenkins. Pallbearers will be Wiley Jenkins, Wesley Voyles, Seth Sutton, Hunter Voyles, Brian Carter, D.J. Washington, C.C. Bullard and Chris Voyles. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Carter, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Ray Boulden Baker. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Friday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
