Olen Voyles, 95, of Rienzi, MS, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS on September 8, 1924 to the late Andrew and Ethel Voyles. Olen married Bernice Haley on September 2, 1944 and started working for OK Tire Company in Booneville in 1956. He bought the business in 1964 and sold it in 1979 due to health. After his retirement Olen loved to work in his shop and gardens and ride his tractor. Olen was a member of Booneville Church of Christ for many years and attended regularly until age 91. He enjoyed hearing his beagles run and loved squirrel hunting which he continued to do until age 90. Visitation is scheduled from 5-8 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 and from 12-2 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Magnolia Funeral Home. A celebration of Olen's life will be held at 2 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Magnolia Funeral Home Chapel of Memories officiated by Doug Greenway. Interment will follow in Magnolia Gardens. Pallbearers include Clay Voyles, Caleb Nowell, Brady Whitten, Dylan Byers, and Ethan Kendrick. Honorary pallbearers include Milton Floyd, Eddie Mauney, Lloyd Beard, Eli Mitchell, Dr. Hardwick Kay, D.L. Gray, Billy Mormon, Luther Mormon, Tommy Baragona, Wayne Taylor and Phil Young. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Those left to honor Olen's memory include his wife of 75 years: Bernice Voyles of Corinth; his children: Janice Nowell and husband Lennis of Corinth, Billy Voyles and wife Dianne of Walnut, MS, James Voyles of Saltillo, MS, Roger Voyles of Tupelo, MS, and Carolyn Carver of Dallas, TX; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 4 sisters which made him the last surviving child. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
