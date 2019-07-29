TIPPAH COUNTY -- Shannon Driver Voyles, 48, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Magnolia Regional health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Graveside Services will be at 10 AM Thursday August 1 at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery near Ripley.. Visitation will be on Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.

