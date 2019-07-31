Shannon Driver Voyles, 48, resident of Ripley, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center following an extended illness. Graveside Services celebrating the life of Shannon will be at 10 AM Thursday August 1 at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery near Ripley with Bro. Vincent Shelby officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Shannon was born December 4, 1970 in Memphis, the daughter of Barbara Justice Driver of Ripley and James Robert Driver of Memphis. After graduating high school in Missouri, she continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and was employed in the food service industry for much of her life. A Christian, Shannon will be remembered for her cooking skills and the love she possessed for both her family and friends. She lived life to the fullest as long as health permitted and enjoyed making others happy. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Douglas Lee Voyles of Ripley, a daughter, Haley Bennett (Corey) of Muscle Shoals, AL, a son, Charles Lee Voyles of Ripley, two sisters, Heather Luna (Paul) of Ripley and Megan Skonhovd (Jeffrey) of Memphis, two grandchildren, McKinnley and Tynslee Bennett and a host of friends. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Shannon's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
