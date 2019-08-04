Trudy Voyles, 80, passed away on August 04, 2019 at the Meadows in Fulton. She loved gardening, flowers and working in her yard. She was a member of the Eastern Stars in Kirkville Chapter and she was a member of Marietta Methodist Church. Her pride and joy was her children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Sheila James (Michael) of Baldwyn and Rhonda Bradsher of Tupelo; son-in-law, Tommy Bradsher; grandchildren, Hoby James of Oxford, Hana-Grace James of Baldwyn and Sara Spencer Bradsher of Tupelo; sisters, Ruby Ross of Whiteville, NC, Marjorie Brosious of Belmont, Helen Pate of Booneville; brother, Wayne Chambers (Karon) of Marietta; sister-in-law, Jean Scott (Roy Hue)of Kirkville; brother-in-laws, Coy Voyles (Sandra), Bernis Voyles and Ricky Voyles all of Kirkville; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Lola Chambers; her husband, QT Voyles. Pallbearers will be Mike Scott, Rodney Voyles, Steve Chambers, Frankie Brosious, Floyd Cockrell, Eric Pruitt and Marvin Leech. Honorary pallbearers will be Kim Pruitt and her nurses and caregivers at the Meadows in Fulton. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.