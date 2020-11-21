Willie Mae Voyles, 87, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at home in Rienzi. Services will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, November, 22, 2020, from 12:00 PM unil service time at 2:00 PM Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

