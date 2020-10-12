Sky Alexis Pettit Vyas died Friday, October 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Lee County. She was 21. Born on February 18, 1999 to Brucey Pettit and Marty Jean (George) Pettit, she was a 2017 graduate of Bruce High School and was married to Himanshu Vyas. She enjoyed eating out and was a ray of sunshine to all around. A selfless individual, she was deeply spiritual and was the embodiment of love. Although she had never met her in-laws, she was strongly connected to them and the Vyas family was proud of the union between her and their son. She was a member of Pierson Chapel of the Nazarene. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend and will be missed by all who loved her and shared her journey. A celebration of Sky's life will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Cody Childress and Bro. Scott Samuels officiating, assisted by Jamie George. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM - 7 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and again on Wednesday from 9 AM - service time, both at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. She is survived by her husband, Himanshu Vyas, of Tupelo; her father, Brucey (Amanda) Pettit of Houston, and mother, Marty Jean Brown; her grandmothers, Martha Brown of Mantachie, and Mary Helen Pettit of Houston; two brothers, Gunner O'Neal Pettit of Mantachie, and Ryder O'Neal Pettit of Houston, MS; her in-laws, Mr. Vasudeo Vyas, grand father-in-law; Mrs. Manorama Vyas, grand mother-in-law; Mr. Sanjay Vyas, father-in-law; Mrs. Urmila Vyas, mother-in-law; and Mr. Hrishabh Vyas, brother-in-law. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
