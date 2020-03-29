John Sterling Wacaser, 75, resident of Ripley and retired management executive, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic Guidlines, a graveside service will be at 1 PM Monday, March 30 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Chris Lewellen officiating. Arrangements will be provided by the Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Wacaser was born January 17, 1945 in Bainbridge, GA, the son of the late John Hampton and Tilda Kelly Wacaser. He was a graduate of Bainbridge High School where he excelled in basketball and track. He continued his education and received an Associate's Degree in Business Management. Mr. Wacaser was employed in the management manufacturing facilities in Bainbridge, Georgia and was instrumental in the formation of PEP Industries in Tippah County where he served as General Manager. His career spanned many years of employment with the Alcoa Fujukari Corporation and he also served as General Manger for companies in Brazil and Mexico. After retiring from the company headquarters in Texas , Mr. Wacaser returned to Tippah County to be closer to his children and grandchildren. A Christian with a strong faith, Mr. Wacaser was known for his indomitable work ethic in all projects he pursued. A "people person" and avid Georgia Bulldog and Dallas Cowboy fan, he dedicated much of his life to ensure that deserving people had employment. Growing up in a large family , he learned at an early age the value of family and hard work. He will be remembered for his love of life, wonderful smile, generosity and encouraging others to succeed. Survivors include Cathy Waldon Wacaser, of Ripley, three children, Kecia Allen, Krista Lewellen, both of Ripley and Stacy Wacaser, of Walnut, one sister, Carolyn W. Mock (Dennis) of Bainbridge, GA, three brothers, Curtis Wacaser (Norma) and Steve Wacaser (Eloise), both of Bainbridge, GA and Horace H. Wacaser (Donna) of Gallatin, TN, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mavis Powell (Wendell), Jean Hall (Edward) and Johnnie Thelma Wacaser and three brothers, Charlie Wacaser (Pauline), Vondell Wacaser (Emma) and William Wacaser (Olive). The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wacaser family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
