Billy Waddell, 67, passed away on September 04, 2019 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. HE was a truck driver and a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, September 07, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Waddell of Saltillo; daughter, Lecia Wood of Mooreville; sons, Timothy Waddell (Sherika) and Jonathan Waddell all of Saltillo; sisters, Dot Mills of Duck Hill, Sue Doubleday of Winona, Shirley Statler of Winona; brother, James Waddell of Jackson; (9) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Nina Barrett Waddell. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
