Patricia Lee Podlesny Waddington, 80, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She passed peacefully basking in the sunlight from her window with birds singing and the breeze blowing. Patricia was born, November 06, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland to Phyllis Mason and Earl J. Chambers, and was adopted by William Podlesny Jr. on April 11,1947.Patricia loved people and she loved sharing stories of her life adventures and world travels. Her hands were rarely idle and she was always capturing memories behind her camera. She was always painting, sewing dolls and making arts and crafts with children and grandchildren. Patricia traveled the world with her husband from coast to coast and around the world. She was a very hardworking and intelligent woman who went after her dream. She graduated from Memphis State University with a degree in art, while raising 6 children. Patricia lived in Booneville, MS with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. Most of her days she spent enjoying her garden, full of cardinals, humming birds and flowers of every kind. A celebration of life service will be held in her garden on Monday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Nelson Hight officiating. She will be placed to rest with her husband in the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by three daughters, Gail Buckwash Frick (Keith), Lisa Kathleen Cartwright (Darrell) and Elizabeth Annise Kivikas (Shawn); sons, Scott Mitchell Palkens (Pam), Mark William Waddington (Dana) and Peter Christopher Waddington (Jodie); sister, Sue Campbell-Kidder (Jim); (25) grandchildren; (15) great-grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy Palkins and husband of 45 years, Richard William Waddington. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Kindred Hospice and Sanctuary Hospice House. You are all angels on earth to our family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
