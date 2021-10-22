Billy Dewayne Waddle went to heaven on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the young age of 71 and as he would say about anybody who was older than him, "that's lookin' younger everyday"! He was a 1950 model born April 10th to William Jesse Waddle and Lela B. Gilliland Waddle. He was the baby of the family and he loved to let you know that too. Our sweet daddy was truly the best daddy a girl could have. Provider, if you looked it up in the dictionary there should be a picture of him. He was a provider of so many things, not only our needs but our wants too. Many a "trade" was made that he got "boot" on that paid for some of our "wants". When we would thank him, he would say, "that's my job"! He also provided through his garden. He could grow anything in any kind of dirt with never a weed to be seen. We have often heard, oh, that's your daddy with the beautiful garden on 23. Yep, that's him! If you were allowed in "his garden" you did what you were told because he was very particular. He did let us know not too long ago don't plant your cucumbers by your watermelons. They won't taste right. The animal whisperer.........he could bend down and pick up a rooster and walk around with it. Anybody else and it would've flogged 'em. We could yell at his dogs all day to hush and they wouldn't but you let them hear his voice and they knew to hush. Kinda like us girls, we knew by the tone of his voice when we were in trouble. He was also a veterinarian without "his papers". If our animals had any ailments we would just ask him what to do. He had a dog that was bit by a rattlesnake that had a huge hole in its neck and we ask what happened. He said, awe, it looks a lot better since it ate that bacon grease. He loved his family and most of all he loved the Lord! To hear him pray it was like it was just him and Jesus were in the room! One of our favorite things to hear him say at church was "preach on brother", "preach on"! We would ask him why he never kept anything he traded for and he would say don't hang on to anything in this ole world baby it's temporary. Eternity is what matters! He was a member of Southside Baptist church but most of all he was a born-again believer! He preached his funeral by the life he lived. He is survived by "his girls", Missy Minor (Randy) of Amory, Melody Lacy (Johnny Mack) of Hamilton, AL, Crystal Bowden (Jeremy); grandchildren, Aaron Minor, Tyler Minor, Madalyn Minor, Jesse Russell, Lauren King, Hannah Beth Begner, Aden Jones, Morgan Bowden; great grandchildren, Aaron Lee Minor, Zoey Minor, Zachariah Minor, Audrey King, Amelia King, Macks King, Sawyer Begner, Brantley Russell, Maci-Kate Russell, Alexa Rose Garcia; one brother, Tommy Waddle (Patsy) of Fairview; sister in law, Janice Kennedy (Gerald) of Amory; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Thompson Waddle; sisters, Willerean Waddle, Betty Hughes; brothers, Roy Dee, Odie, Eudith, Odell, Milburn, and Connie Waddle. A celebration of our sweet daddy's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 24, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral home with Bro. Bobby Amos and Bro. Doug Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Young Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mark Parham, Chad Wilson, Chad Bennett, Michael Lentz, Rush Holcomb, and Stu Gaddy. Honorary Pallbearers are the men of Southside Baptist Church, Brent Baggett, Noah Jones, Ed Tucker, Kenny Gosa, Dennis Collier and Johnny Burt. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, October 23, at the funeral home. In his memory help someone in need and tell someone about Jesus and how He loves us! A special thank you to our sister, Crystal Bowden, HomeCare Hospice of New Albany, nurses, Beverly Tutor and Jake Broussard; CNAs, Sherina Thomas and Mary Lynne Boone; and Dr. Harold Roy Thomas and Cleveland-Moffett funeral home. Our sweet daddy was a son, a husband, a daddy, a pawpaw, a brother, an uncle, a gardener, a trader, a provider, a coon hunter, a friend to everyone and most of all a Christian and follower of Jesus! We will leave you with some of his sayin's..........It's rainin' all over the world and half of Jericho. You'll do but ye won't do right and the one we heard the most.........keep ye nose clean if it takes both sleeves. Last but most importantly one of his favorite Bible verses Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
