Garry D. Waddle passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born October 13, 1947 in Tupelo to Maureen Spencer Waddle and Columbus Waddle who both preceded him in death. Garry spent his entire working career in various sales and management positions associated with the automobile industry, primarily in Tupelo and other north Mississippi locations. He was an avid Mississippi State athletics fan and followed the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. He was a member of Hope Church in Tupelo. Garry is survived by two sons, Drew and Austin, and two nephews and two nieces. A graveside service will be held for family and friends Wednesday, May 5th at 5:00 p.m. at Walker's Bridge in Itawamba County. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
