POTTS CAMP, MS -- Margaret Waddle, 89, passed away Thursday, July 02, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation also Monday at the funeral home 10:00 am until service time.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.