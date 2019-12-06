Tommy J. Waddle, 76, died Friday, December 06, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born October 15, 1943, in Itawamba County to John Robert and Mildred Waddle. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Verona. He worked for Penn Tire then became an owner/operator of his trucking company. He was an avid outdoorsman, in particular, hunting and fishing. He loved cookouts and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his three children, Shelia Ethridge (Russell) of Saltillo, Anita Cannon (Craig) of Tupelo and Chris Waddle (Michelle) of Shannon; one sister, Sandra McGrew (Dan) of Nashville, TN; three grandchildren, Chelsea Cannon Martin (Charles), Catherine Cannon Fitzgerald (Kyle) and Cody Bost (Alyissa); four great-grandchildren, Cooper and Charlie Martin, Cannon Fitzgerald and Clay Thomas Fitzgerald, due in June; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Elizabeth Wooldridge, Mary Nell Cooper, Virginia Bohannon and Maylene Cody; five brothers, Jimmy Waddle, John Robert Waddle, Robin Waddle, Jed Waddle and Morris Waddle. Pallbearers will be Kenny Wooldridge, Donnie Wooldridge, Dennis Leslie, Craig Waddle, Kevin Mitchell and Cody Bost. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.