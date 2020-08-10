Joe Travis Wade, 86, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Rosewood Tupelo. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, he was born in Tupelo March 17, 1934 to Willard Watson and Mae Banister Wade. He was a graduate of Belden High School and received his bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University. Earlier in life, he served in the United States Army for several years; serving tours in Japan and Korea. On June 1, 1957, he married Loretta Faye Botts in New Albany. He later retired as an account specialist after many years of service with Tupelo Service Finance. Joe enjoyed gardening, taking walks and watching TV. He loved reading his Bible and spending time with his grandson. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Faye Wade of Tupelo; daughter, Vicki McNeal and her husband, Dave of Myrtle; son, Christopher Wade of Mobile, Alabama: grandson, Blake McNeal of Myrtle; two sisters, Twila Dye of Brewer and Mavis Slaton and her husband, Jack of Laurel; brother, Frank Wade and his wife, Ann of West Point; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Edward, Chester, Bill, Dexter, and Ray Wade; and two sisters, Ida Ruth and Lorraine. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Doug Westmoreland officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Society, 1900 Dunbarton Drive, Suite 1, Jackson, MS 39216. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
