On September 16, 2021, God called his faithful servant, Lura Mae Griffin Wade, home to be at rest. She was born July 25, 1940 to Boyce "Dudley" Griffin and Verlean Turner Griffin. Lura was a 1959 graduate of Union County Training School. She wed the love of her life, O'Neal Wade, Jr. and they resided for many years in Aurora/Naperville, Illinois. Following her retirement, the couple returned to New Albany to live. Lura was a gifted singer with a beautiful soprano voice. She and her late husband O'Neal, were called into a ministry to be "Messengers of God." In this path, they each faithfully walked until God called them home. Her memory is cherished by her aunt; Mary Turner, brother-in-law; Clinton L. Wade (Connie) sisters-in-law; Irma Collins (Ollie) Jewlene Wade Brown, Linda Wade, and Emma Wade, the Griffin, Turner and Wade families, many nephews, nieces and special friends. Public Viewing will be Monday, September 20, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at New Albany City Cemetery. For online condolences and further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.