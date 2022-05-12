Robert Henry Wade, 90, passed away May 4, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 14, 2022 at Beck Funeral Home Chapel in Louisville, MS with Rev. Willie Matthews officiating. Burial will be at 1:15 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Columbus, MS with Rev. Robert Bowers officiating. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Friday in Louisville at Beck Funeral Home. Mr. Wade was born March 12, 1932 in Tupelo, MS to Arlander and Lilla Mae Clifton Wade. He was a graduate of Carver High School and Jackson State University. He began his career as an educator at Maben High School and continued his career at Alexander High School which later became East Oktibbeha County High School. He was loved and respected by his many former students. He had many hobbies, but thoroughly enjoyed golfing and gardening. His favorite pastime and passion was attending to his stock of cattle. Mr. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, Arlander and Lilla Mae Clifton Wade, sisters, Georgia Mae Wade Beck, and Elnora "Sis" Wilson, as well as his brothers, Arlander Wade Jr., Durell Wade, Floyd Wade, and Foress Wade. He is survived by his wife, Lillie Richardson Wade of Columbus, MS, daughters, Alisa Burns of Tupelo, MS, Nerissa Richardson of Columbus, MS, and bonus daughter Daphne Richardson Patterson, of Columbus, MS, grandsons in love Quincy Harris and Martin Sherrod, and great grandson in love Kingston Harris. Beck Funeral Home, Inc. of Louisville in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guest book at www.beckfuneralhomeinc.com and view the service beginning at 10:55 a.m. from this website.
