Walter Wade (W.D.), age 80, was born November 15, 1941, in Blytheville, Arkansas. He was born to the union of Moby & Mary Ellen Wade. He departed this life on July 5, 2022, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany, MS. He accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and joined Palestine Baptist Church. He lived in New Albany, MS and later relocated to Ripley, MS where he met and married Minnie Wade, his lovely wife of 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he worked as a jet mechanic. He also worked at Wood's Tire Store in New Albany, MS for 46 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Minnie Wade of Ripley, MS, one half-brother Willie Smith (Gladys) of Peoria, IL, several children and grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. No visitation. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, 11a, at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. Interment will follow at Ripley Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
