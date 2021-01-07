Wilburn Ray Wade, 91, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born December 15, 1929, to Odie Lee and Bessie Quay Wade. He attended Mackey's Creek Baptist Church, he enjoyed working, gardening, being on his tractor and being outside. He is survived by his three sons, Larry (Angela) of Tupelo, Roger (Teresa) and Dennis (Debra) of Booneville; Five grandchildren, Tyler Wade of Nashville, Justin (Celest) of Booneville, Whitney Wade of Corinth, Peyton (Lockie) of Memphis and Allison (fiancé Dakota Perrigo) of Booneville; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Wade, Emma Wade and Caroline Wade. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Wade, sisters, Sue Phifer and Helen Boyce Cole and his parents Odie and Bessie Wade. A private service for the immediate family will be held at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the New Hope Cemetery Fund at Renasant Bank. Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
