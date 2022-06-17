Mack Loyd Wadkins, 84, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Mack Loyd was born in the Iuka community and was a member of the Iuka High School Class of 1957. In his early years, he was a registered sanitarian for Tishomingo and Alcorn County Health Departments. He served in the Mississippi National Guard for nine years, and while serving, he was deployed for the protection of the University of Mississippi during the riots that followed the admission of James Meredith. He was the director for the senior citizen program at Tishomingo State Park for several years and was adored by the elderly members who attended. He was also the previous executive director for the Tishomingo County Development Foundation. Mack recently received his 60-year Masonic pin and was a member of the Iuka Lodge #94 F&AM. He was the owner and operator of Sunflower Grocery Store which later became the Sunflower Antique Mall and Flea Market. He also owned and operated Iuka's first self-service gas station as well as Ran-Ron Car Wash. He was also the former owner of the Kreme Kastle restaurant and brought the pizza burger to Iuka. Mack Loyd served for 12 years in the Mississippi House of Representatives. During his time in the legislature, he was known for his active role in remodeling the Old Tishomingo County Courthouse, building Tishomingo County High School, securing funds for the schools and county, bringing in industry, reducing the cost of car tags, completing the four-lane expansion of Highway 72 to Memphis, and opening the county's first nursing home. Mack served in the legislature with author John Grisham and bought the very first copy sold of "A Time to Kill" out of the trunk of John Grisham's car. Mack was also well-known for his love of writing songs and children's books. He was a co-publisher of the popular song "Choices" by George Jones and accompanied Tammy Wynette on a boat tour of Bay Springs. He was the author of the children's books "Elvie the Elf" and "Elvie the Elf: Finding Bucky." Mack was a member of the Iuka Baptist Church and was a fabulous cook and gardener. Most of all, he was known for his kindness, generosity, honesty, love for his family and friends, and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Hudson Wadkins; two sons, Randy Wadkins and Ron Wadkins (April); one daughter, Risa Smith (Alan); five grandchildren, Kayla Tull, Rebecca Nigliazzo, Veronica Smith, Alli Claire Hisaw, and Cole Wadkins; and four great-grandchildren, Kurt Burcham, Jorden Nigliazzo, Kamden Tull, and Shyleigh Nigliazzo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Pauline Hubbard Wadkins; a sister, Willadean Hannon; and a brother, Edgar Earl Wadkins. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Stanley Magill and Bro. Johnny Hancock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers include Todd Berry, Jamie Wadkins, Brad Thompson, Andrew Hisaw, Benny Marlar, and Harold Lomenick. Honorary pallbearers include Cecil Simmons, Harvey Moss, Larry Allen, Gene Hartley, and the Iuka High School Class of 1957. Visitation is scheduled for 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
