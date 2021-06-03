Billy Don Wages, 69, passed away June 1, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He loved his family, was a dedicated husband, and was retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing and playing with his dogs. Billy was a lifelong Baptist and an active member of the American Legion. Billy is survived by his wife, Debbie Wages; daughter, Angie Tutor(Mike); son, Chris Wages(Jennifer); daughter, April George(David); daughter, Alicia Johnson; grandchildren, Zach Wages, Amber Williams, Evan Kemp, Layci Patton, Jordan Kemp, Audre George, and Dominic George; and a great-grandson, Lucas Williams. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Wages; mother, Alta Wages; and brother, Tommy Wages. Service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Members of the American Legion will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc 12PM until service time.
