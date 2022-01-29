Della Wade Wages, age 81 died early Saturday morning January 29, 2022 She suffered from rheumatoid arthritis from an early age causing several health problems throughout her life. Her faith and indomitable spirit allowed her to persevere through all challenges. Della was born August 8, 1940 to Joseph William & Ruby Horward Wade in Coxburg Mississippi. They lived on a farm on Horseshoe lake. Della was very active in school, she was in multiple school plays and clubs, known best for her basketball ability, her teammates and friends called her "Bones" because she was bony and had a dangerous elbow! She loved basketball so much she played in a league after marrying and having children. After high school she attended classes in Gulfport to become an X-Ray technician. She then moved to Memphis to work, until evening she went out with friends where a man named Paul spied her and told his brother that was the woman he was going to marry! Turns out he was right and it's a great story to hear. Della married Paul L. Wages on August 30, 1963 in Batesville, MS and they were married for 58 years. They have 3 children Paula, James, & Clyde. The family moved west during the winter of 1967 where Della focused on her family has a homemaker. She became involved wherever they lived which included 5 states and a total of 13 moves, so was the life as the wife of a railroad man. Della an avid contract bridge player, played with such noted bridge enthusiast as Omar Sharif and Glen Campbell while competing in numerous tournaments. She was politically active campaigning for Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan and George Bush over the years, an avid quilter and stain glass artist she stayed busy. In the 1980's Della turned her interest to genealogy and was able to trace her Wade & Howard lines back pre Magna Carter. She uncovered many interesting facts during her search and traveled extensively including to England and Scotland to find information and relatives. She was a member of the DAR and was proud to be a descendant of many men who fought in multiple wars for our freedom. Della leaves behind her husband Paul L. Wages. Daughter Paula Wages Rhea (Mike) of Aberdeen MS, sons James Dominic Wages (Yvette) of Aberdeen, MS and William Clyde Wages (Anita) of Belen, NM. 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Sister Betty Potts of Millington, TN and nieces Kay Creager, Delia Ibarro, and Anita DeToy. Della is preceded in death by sister Bobbie White. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:45 PM.
