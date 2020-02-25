Jeraldine Opal "Jed " Wages 86, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 in DeKalb, Texas care facility. Mrs. Wages was born March 5, 1933 in Michie, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Wages and was a member of the Church of Christ. Jed was passionate about helping other people in need anyway she could. Some of those activities include Meal A Day for many years, making baby hats for premature babies in the hospital and making lap throws for those in wheelchairs. Jed even cut her own hair and donated to Locks for Love and she sat with the elderly as a sitter and provided for their needs for many years. Those left to cherish her memory are her 3 sons and daughter-in-law; Madonald and Stephanie Wages, Sandy Wages and Tommy Wages. Two daughters and sons-in-law; Peggy and Monty Davis and Cathie and Floyd Pool. She is also survived by her brother, Jacky Goff and sister Lorene Berry and 8 grandchildren; Danny Dye, Savannah Pool, Eric Onstott, Ashley Rochelle, Kelsey Onstott, Jacob Wages , Logan Wages and Zain Wages and numerous great grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service in the future. Online tributes may be submitted to www.eastfuneralhomes.com
