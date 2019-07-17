Louie N. Wages (85) went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He passed away at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. He was born February 20, 1934 to the late John W. Wages and Jewel McCary Wages. He was a retired farmer and won several farming awards. He graduated from Sherman High School, Itawamba Community College in Fulton and attended Mississippi State University until he had to stop attending to take care of his father and his farm. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. Louie enjoyed mowing other peoples yards, playing dominoes and being around friends. Services will be 11 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be in the Fairfield Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the church. He is survived by his wife, Annie Hearn Wages; his children, Melinda Wages Hill (Douglas), Michael Wages (Lynda), Glen Howe (Terri), Alan Howe (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Sprouse Wages; his brother, Clifton Wages and his wife, Elizabeth Wages. His grandson and grandsons-in-law will serve as his pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Springs Baptist Church Building Fund (1470 CR 278 Blue Springs, MS) or to a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
